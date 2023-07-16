TANNER, Ala (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LSCO) says it is looking for a person involved in a break-in at a pharmacy in Tanner Friday.

LCSO said at 3:50 a.m. Friday deputies and investigators responded to an alarm call at the Southside Pharmacy in Tanner.

The sheriff’s office said investigators discovered that the business was burglarized and that medication had been stolen/ LSCO said it is believed that the suspect in the case entered and exited the pharmacy through a small window.

The sheriff’s office released a video of the incident:

LCSO said anyone that recognizes the person in the video or has any information relating to the incident should contact Investigators Jesse Gibson or Steven Ferguson at 256-232-0111.