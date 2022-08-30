ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Even though Trinity High School hasn’t been in operation since 1970, every two years alumni gather and show off their school spirit at a reunion. On September 3, Athens resident and pastor Robert Malone will be the Grand Marshal for the Trinity Parade.

Malone graduated from Trinity High School in 1963. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army, was the Department of Defense’s chief meteorologist for 42 years, and was inducted into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame for football.

Malone returned to Athens in 2008 to take care of his mother, Maggie, a retired Athens City School teacher. For 14 years he has served as pastor at Village View United Methodist Church.

Since his return, he has also served as a commissioner on the Athens Planning Commission and the city’s Zoning Boards of Adjustment. He has supported multiple Relay for Life events in the community throughout the years with both prayer and meals.

Malone’s yellow truck is a familiar sight to many who attend the Trinity Parade and the Veterans Day Parade.

Saturday’s parade is part of the Trinity Grand Reunion weekend which will also feature a community open house at the Pincham-Lincoln Center (located on the Trinity-Fort Henderson site at 606 Trinity Circle) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At 10 a.m. the parade will assemble at the Waddell Center (902 W Washington Street) and follow Washington Street to The Square then take Brownsferry Street to Hine Street before ending at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park.