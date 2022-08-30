ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A new scam circulating in Limestone County is targeting seniors.

According to the Limestone County Council on Aging, officials received word about the scam that asks them to complete a survey for the Limestone County Commission or senior centers.

The caller insists they are from TARCOG, or the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments.

The council on aging wrote on social media that they’ve verified no one from TARCOG has made these calls, and neither the commission or council on aging have authorized the calls.

“Always remember, you should never give personal information over the phone to anyone you do not know,” the organization stated.

If you have received a call like this or know someone who has received a similar call, contact the Limestone County Council on Aging at 256-233-6412.