LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges related to drugs, identity theft, and eluding police.

According to the sheriff’s office, officials have multiple warrants out for the arrest of 29-year-old John David Sanchez of Athens. He is described as a white male, 5’10, and 240 pounds.

Deputies say Sanchez is wanted on the following charges:

Two counts of attempting to elude

Four counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card

Possession of burglar’s tools

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Second-degree possession of marijuana

Trafficking in stolen identities

Four counts of first-degree theft

If you have any information or know where Sanchez might be, contact Limestone County Chief Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.