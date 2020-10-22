Limestone County officials express concern for COVID numbers, give advice for holidays

ATHENS, Ala. – Limestone County is under the “high risk” category for COVID-19 exposure according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Thursday, county and city officials expressed concern that COVID-19 numbers are not going down.

Athens-Limestone hospital reports they have 13 COVID patients, 4 of which are in the ICU. That may not seem very high to most, but the hospital considers the situation to be concerning. Nearby Morgan County is running out of bed space for COVID patients.

“These numbers don’t appear to be going down. We are getting into the holiday season and Halloween,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie marks.

“Masks, masks, masks!” said Dr. Nauman Qureshi of Athens-Limestone Hospital.

Local officials maintain masks are the best defense and are begging residents to take the mask mandate seriously.

“This is a civic responsibility for us to wear masks and to do social distancing. Not to have a cavalier attitude about the virus. Don’t say, ‘Oh yea, I’m superman. I’ll be able to deal with this.” said Dr. Qureshi.

Local governments and health officials are holding their breath going into the holiday season. Many families do not wear masks at home among their extended family.

“Eat your turkey and put the mask on. As much as possible engage in outdoor activities,” suggested Dr. Qureshi.

At the COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Dr. Qureshi also warned residents about recent adjustments the CDC made regarding the 15-minute COVID-19 exposure period.

“It does not have to be a fixed 15-minute one span. You could have three minutes and then an hour later, 10 minutes and then two hours later, 2 minutes. That cumulative exposure could transmit the bug,” said Dr. Qureshi.

Mayor Marks says Athens has received many calls from residents about Halloween. The city will not intervene and is considering alternative activities.