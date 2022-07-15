ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – One local organization is giving back to children across Limestone County…and encouraging the public to shop for their school supply drive during Alabama’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday!

Limestone County NAACP will be collecting supplies on two different days.

On Saturday, July 16, look for the yellow school bus outside the Athens Walmart (1011 US-72 East) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This one coincides with Alabama’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday – find a list of eligible items here.

The bus will be set up outside the Limestone County NAACP office (809 US-72 West, Athens) on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., providing another opportunity to fill the bus with donations.

Supplies will be given away during Limestone County NAACP’s Back 2 School/Career Day on Saturday, August 6. The event will be held at Wellness Park (940 West Washington Street, Athens) from 9 a.m.-noon, with food, festivities, fun, and information to jump start careers. All are invited to the event.

Questions about the back to school celebration, donations, or sponsorships should be emailed to labor_industry@alnaacp.org.