LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An Athens man has been indicted on several charges, including murder, after a crash in 2022 killed a pregnant woman in Limestone County.

Hayden Rose, 21, has been indicted by a Limestone County grand jury on two counts of reckless murder, two counts of manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and DUI, according to court records.

Just before 2 a.m. on October 22, 2022, Rose was driving on Zehner Road just outside of Athens. His passenger, 28-year-old Laurina R. Hernandez, of Quincy, Illinois, was seven months pregnant at the time.

The vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Hernandez was taken to Athens Limestone Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Rose was uninjured.