LESTER, Ala. (WHNT) — A man charged with killing his brother late last year has been indicted by a grand jury, court records show.

On Tuesday, the indictment was filed against Jason Chad Turner of Lester in Limestone County.

24-year-old Turner faces a Class A murder charge in connection to his brother’s shooting death in October 2021. 33-year-old George Michael Turner was allegedly killed over a property dispute.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to an area of Craigs Chapel Road for a property dispute. Turner had called authorities around 2:05 that afternoon saying his brother was on his property.

Authorities at the time said Jason confronted George and shot him twice. He was pronounced dead when deputies arrived on scene.

According to the indictment, Jason allegedly shot his brother using a .357 Smith & Wesson pistol.

Jason was arrested and booked into the Limestone County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. He was released in November of 2021 and has been free since then.