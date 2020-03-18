Limestone County man charged with assaulting an officer

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man in Limestone County is charged with assaulting a police officer during an investigation into drug activity.

Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies got a tip about drug activity at a home on Upper Fort Hampton Road in Elkmont. Deputies said when they arrived at the home, Edward Ronald Jones, 33, charged them with a knife.

Authorities were involved in a standoff until the deputies were able to safely get to him.

The sheriff’s office said Jones struck deputies twice in the face and once at the head.

Jones is charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a police officer and resisting arrest charge.

Jones was taken to the Limestone County on an $11,000 bond.