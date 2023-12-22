LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says it has arrested a man on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle after an incident in Elkmont Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, they arrested Jeremy Lee Patterson, 46, of Elkmont on Friday.

Authorities said on Dec. 21 investigators met with two victims who reported being shot at early Thursday morning on Bob Jones Parkway in the Elkmont Rural Villiage Community. The LCSO said investigators responded to the area, recovered shell casings and collected video that captured the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said deputies then began to search for another vehicle which they found in the 18000 block of Valley Lane and identified the owner as Patterson.

Authorities said during an interview, Patterson confessed to the shooting, saying he had seen a suspicious vehicle and decided to investigate without calling law enforcement. According to the sheriff’s office, Patterson pulled up nose to nose with another car, blinding the two occupants. They then tried to drive around Patterson. The sheriff’s office later learned those occupants lived in the neighborhood.

The LCSO said Patterson chased and nearly rammed into the other car. Authorities said he then waited for them after they fled down a dead-end road. The sheriff’s office said when they exited, Patterson fired three shots, hitting the other car once in the door.

According to LCSO, the two people in the other car then fled to Tennessee as Patterson chased them up Highway 127. Authorities said the pair were able to lose Patterson on back roads and then returned to Alabama to report the incident.

The sheriff’s office said Patterson was arrested and booked into the Limestone County Jail for shooting into an occupied vehicle. LCSO said while he was being searched at the jail, staff found drugs on him. Patterson was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said residents should always call law enforcement if they see a suspicious vehicle and not take matters into their own hands.

“I’m proud of the quick work by our team to identify and locate this dangerous offender,” the sheriff said. “By taking the law into his own hands, he put countless lives in danger by recklessly discharging his weapon in a very populated neighborhood. If you witnessed this crime, please contact Investigator Legg or Captain Durden; we want to hear from you. If you see something suspicious, please call us, and we will investigate so we can keep incidents like this from happening.”