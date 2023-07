LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is looking for a very important person, the owner of a horse.

The sheriff’s office said the runaway equine was found in the area of Black Road and Holt Road and now they are trying to help it find its way home. The horse is best described as tan with small brown spots.

(Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with any information on who the owner of the horse is to please contact animal control at 256-232-0111.