LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — After long hours of deliberation, a Limestone County jury has found one man guilty on the charge of capital murder.

Dacedric Ward was present for the verdict at the Limestone County Courthouse on Friday morning.

Ward was facing the murder charge for the 2016 shooting at a Sonic restaurant in Madison, the first homicide of the year for the jurisdiction at the time. 18-year-old Jason Ender West was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the time said they discovered during the investigation that the victim was shot during a robbery, possibly involving a drug deal. Later, police said Ward and another suspect, Trevor Cantrell, told West they would sell him Xanax – but actually intended to rob him.

Ward is accused of shooting West in the chest, though Ward has made claims suggesting both he and Cantrell shot the teen.

According to online court records, the jury also found Ward guilty of murder from inside a vehicle.

In a recent motion, Ward’s defense attempted to keep security footage of the incident out of the trial, but that motion was denied.

Ward now faces a sentence anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.