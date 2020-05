ATHENS, Ala. – COVID-19 has impacted many of the American Cancer Society events this Spring, but one community still wanted to celebrate and remember those who battle cancer every day.

The Limestone County Relay for Life teams held a drive-by Luminary Ceremony Friday night.

Each luminary represents a person who has fought cancer throughout the community.

Relay event organizers say they plan to host the traditional event later in the year.

Great job. Limestone County Relay for Life Team. Awesome community honoring and celebrating. pic.twitter.com/UCBJOJvORm — MayorMarks (@MarksMayor) May 9, 2020

Remembering those who fight with courage and hope#relayforlife pic.twitter.com/mHC8lcWoAm — City of Athens, AL (@AthensAL) May 9, 2020