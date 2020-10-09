Limestone County Health Department hosting drive-thru flu clinic Oct. 14

Both the pharmacist and customer are unrecognizable as a pharmacist wears a lab coat and medical gloves to place a bandaid on a customer’s arm after a flu shot. This is a closeup of only arms and hands.

ATHENS, Ala. – The Limestone County Health Department will be hosting a drive-thru flu clinic Wednesday, October 14.

The clinic will start at 9 a.m. at the Athens Sportsplex (1403 US-31 North, Athens).

Flu shots will be free for those with Medicaid, Medicare Part B, or Blue Cross Blue Shield.

For all other insurance providers or those without insurance, there will be a $2 charge, however, no one will be turned away if they are unable to pay.

The clinic will be open until 2 p.m. or whenever supplies run out.