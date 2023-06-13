LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute was indicted by a Limestone County Grand Jury, court documents show.

Antonio Terrell Burks was arrested and charged with capital murder after authorities say he shot his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Chi Ari-Hasan McDade. Court records show that a Limestone County Grand Jury handed down Burks’ indictment on May 26.

According to investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the shooting happened in the area of SW Wall Street in Madison on July 28, 2022. LCSO said the incident began with a domestic dispute, which led Burks to pull out a gun and shoot his ex-girlfriend.

Antonio Terrell Burks (Photo: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said McDade was shot in the face and transported to Huntsville Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Court records show that McDade was inside a vehicle when she was shot by Burks.

Burks is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail. The indictment states he won’t be able to post bond while he awaits trial.