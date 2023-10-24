LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) —The lack of rain recorded in Alabama these past few weeks has raised some concerns for farmers across the state. Here In North Alabama, one Limestone County farmer says the dry weather has been treating him well.

“It affects a lot of people differently than it does us. Right now, as far as cotton farmers and soybean farmers, we’re kind of enjoying getting the crops out,” Haney Farms Owner/Partner Matt Haney says.

Haney says the quality of their cotton has been really good because it hasn’t rained.

“This cotton here is loose, it’s really loose in the bur. It picks really good. We want a cotton that’s going to pick real good,” said Haney. “We really want to try to get it picked before it rains on it. When it rains, that’ll get heavy and it’ll fall out if it gets some more wind on it…so we’re really racing the weather right now trying to get as much cotton harvested as we can.”

Alabama Farmers Cooperative (AFC) says farmers across Alabama have mixed feelings about the drought conditions.

“Cattle farmers that need fall grazing and want to plant ryegrass, they’re in a different situation. They want rain now…so the sooner the better. It’s kind of like daylight and dark south of Birmingham. It rained around the Fourth of July and they really haven’t had any rain south of Birmingham since. So, their crops are not nearly as good as what we have across most of North Alabama,” AFC Vice President of Member Services Andrew Dempsey said.

Haney Farms was founded more than 50 years ago. Haney tells News 19 that they raise cotton, corn, wheat, and soybeans. It’s a family affair that’s seen the good and bad, and the weather is something Haney says cannot be controlled.

“It’s kind of…I don’t know what you want…you want rain in a way and then you don’t want rain, you know? Farmers are never happy!” Haney exclaimed.

Haney Farms will start planting wheat in a couple of weeks, and Haney says he’ll definitely want some rain then. He’s hoping for a significant amount of rainfall so the seed can germinate, and the wheat can start growing.