MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Limestone County deputies are searching for a person they say was involved in an armed robbery last month.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the person is described as being a white male with a goatee. He wore a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants, and Nike shoes.

The incident happened at a business in the 30000 block of Highway 72 in Madison.

(Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say he entered the business armed with a pistol and took cash from the register. The person also took the employees’ phones.

If you recognize this person, contact investigators at 256-232-0111.