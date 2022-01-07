Limestone County deputies find drugs, firearms, and cash in narcotics raid

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men were arrested earlier this week on drug and concealed weapon charges, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they executed a search warrant at a home on Hays Mill Road as part of a narcotics-related operation in Northwest Limestone County. During the operation, deputies found firearms, around $6,000, marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Deputies arrested two men on charged related to the confiscated items.

Rodrigo Arce Maldonado

Bernabe Mendoza (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say Rodrigo Arce Maldonado, 37, of Elkmont, was charged with drug trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit. 33-year-old Bernabe Mendoza was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

A statement from Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says bond for Maldonado is set at $30,000, while Mendoza has a $1,500 bond. Both are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.