LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on top of a train in Limestone County.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said it wasn’t clear how the body, identified as a woman’s body, ended up on the train on A. West told News 19 a local fire department was assisting with removal.

West said the body was being sent to a lab for forensics testing.

Officials say to avoid the area of that road between Laughmiller Road and Highway 31 in Limestone County. The area is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story.