LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Brady and Anna Peek! The couple received the Outstanding Young Farm Family award this past Saturday at the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm and Land Expo in Mobile.

“We’re not necessarily looking for a pat on the back, but you know farmers are very much proud of…we’re proud of what we do,” said Brady Peek.

As the Outstanding Young Farm Family, the Peek family scored more than $80K in prizes and will represent Alabama during the National Achievement Award Contest in January in Utah.

“We’ve just tried to be very active with our local Limestone County young farmers group and there’s competitions you can apply for each year. We had applied for the Outstanding Young Farm Family competition for three years and so this was the year we finally won. It was just exciting and a little emotional to have finally won, especially since we had our baby with us,” exclaimed Anna Peek.

Cotton, corn, soybeans, and wheat are grown at The Peek Family Farm in Athens. The couple tells News 19 they’ve also been able to grow their operation with a trucking business and custom farming since entering the industry in 2010.

“We’re not the largest in size, but we do try to do a good job with what we have. We really try to pay attention to the fine details of growing crops and growing a quality product,” added Brady Peek.

In winning this award, the Limestone County couple hopes it’ll draw attention to North Alabama agriculture.

“I would venture to say with the climate we have, the productive red soils here in the Tennessee Valley, and just overall we’ve got some really good farmers in this area. I’d put our agriculture in this area up against nearly any area in the United States,” replied Brady Peek.

Congress is working on a multi-year farm bill that’ll shape what kind of food U.S. farmers grow, how they raise it, and how it gets to consumers. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the next farm bill is projected to cost taxpayers $1.5 trillion.