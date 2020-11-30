Limestone County Christmas festivities scheduled for Thursday night

ATHENS, Ala. – The annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade will go on as planned Thursday, December 3.

The annual Limestone County Commission Christmas Tree Lighting will begin at 5:00 on the east side of the Limestone County Courthouse Lawn. Ornaments that were decorated by area students will be judged and winners will be announced. The plans say there’s a 100% chance of snow at the courthouse!

After the tree lighting, the Athens-Limestone County Christmas Parade will begin. The theme is ‘A Christmas Wish – Love, Unity & Community.’

The parade begins at 6 p.m. at Athens Middle School. The route will follow the same route as previous years: west on Hobbs Street, south on Jefferson Street, east on Market Street, south on Marion Street, west on Washington Street, south on Jefferson Street and ending at the Hometown Shopping Center.