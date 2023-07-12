LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Limestone County man is okay after his personal aircraft crashed into a tree on Tuesday.

The plane crash happened in a small community called Good Springs, in western Limestone County.

The pilot, Bill Gildersleeve, was able to get out of the plane, and made it halfway down the tree trunk before getting stuck. He then started yelling for help.

That’s when 7-year-old Boone and 4-year-old Baylon Stinnett sprung into action.

“I heard somebody say ‘call 911,'” said Baylon.

The two had been playing in their yard, but Boone was quick on his feet and ran towards the crash. “I hopped over the fence and came out here to see what it was,” Boone said.

“He was saying ‘”‘Help, help, go get a ladder! Call 911!'” Boone said. “I told Baylon to go inside and tell Mama to call 911 because someone needs help.”

Gildersleeve said when he was relieved when he saw the two boys coming to his rescue.

“When I seen that boy over there, and I realized he was going to get me help, I was like, ‘Ok, I’ll wait for the help.'”

First responders were called to the scene to start the process of getting Gildersleeve down from the tree.

“They like brung a ladder out here, but the ladder was too short so they brought a bucket truck out here and we got him down,” Boone said.

Thankfully, Gildersleeve wasn’t too banged up. While holding up his arms to the camera during an interview he said, “I got a few scratches, this is probably the worst one right here.”

More than a day after the crash, the plane was still stuck in the tree on the Stinnetts’ property. Boone and Baylon’s mother told News 19 that she wasn’t aware of any plans to remove the aircraft anytime soon.

The aircraft has become a bit of a roadside attraction for the small Good Springs community. News 19 witnessed several people driving by the area to check it out and take pictures.

Gildersleeve shared more perspective on what led to the crash with News 19 on Tuesday. He said he wasn’t sure what his little helper’s name was, but “I want to give him a big hug because he got a hold of the fire department.”