LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Deputies said Miguel Alonso, 16, was last seen bank fishing near the boat ramp at the end of Elk River Park Road. Miguel was said to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, brown pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-232-0111.

MISSING JUVENILE: Deputies are searching for 16-year old Miguel Alonso, Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, brown pants, and white shoes and was bank fishing near the boat ramp at the end of Elk River Park Rd. Please call 256-232-0111 with any information. pic.twitter.com/uxSC8oiH25 — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) May 28, 2020