LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday, January 14.

Rosemarie Kadence Dunn was last seen on Sunday at approximately 8:30 p.m. near Brownsferry Road in Athens wearing pink pajamas with pink Nike shoes.

(PHOTO: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

Dunn is described as a 5’1″ white female weighing about 143 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dunn is urged to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111 or call 911.