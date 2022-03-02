LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men have been arrested in Limestone County following an investigation into forged checks being cashed at local businesses.

Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say they received several complaints about the fake checks and identified several individuals involved in the fraud scheme.

Authorities say a tip to the sheriff’s office on February 25 led investigators to two former Alabama prison inmates at the 18,000 block of Coffman Road.

Chief Investigator Caleb Durden and Investigator Steven Ferguson went to the address. Video from a security camera inside the home was given to investigators, clearly showing forged checks being made.

Authorities were given consent to search the property, where forged checks, stolen identities and other check counterfeiting tools were found.

35-year-old Adam Troy Chambers of Elkmont was charged with second-degree forgery, trafficking in stolen identities and three counts of possession of forgery devices/tools.

Adam Troy Chambers. Photo courtesy of Limestone County Sheriff’s Department.

Chambers is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

39-year-old Heath Allen Griffin of Athens was charged with second-degree forgery, trafficking in stolen identities and three counts of possession of forgery devices/tools.

Heath Allen Griffith. Photo courtesy of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Griffin is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.