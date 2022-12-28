LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Correctional Facility (LCCF) is hiring.

A career fair is set for January 13, 2023, at what the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says will be the first “on-site” hiring and testing event.

While positions are available statewide, the Limestone establishment has undergone a recent exodus of multiple corrections officers and is in desperate need of new recruits to properly staff the jail.

Four officers were arrested in November and were charged with bribery of public servants and using their position for personal gain, while one was charged with promoting prison contraband. They all turned themselves in due to the investigation, according to ADOC.

Their arrests were just the latest blow ADOC is facing with its prisons as the U.S. Department of Justice continues to investigate one of the largest prisons in the state.

Stacy George, who spent 13 years working as a guard at LCCF, told News 19 that while he was there, he witnessed corruption and this case is the result of irresponsibility. He retired in October.

“[Is] the Department of Corrections really serious about catching these people even in the future or are they doing this short-term to kind of take attention off the other issues?” asked George. “It’s a good thing they are doing, but it’s odd the timing of it.”

George says that staffing is the big issue at the Limestone facility and the arrests of the four officers make things much worse.

“That’s four spots missing on one shift, and they are either going to have to bring the right team in to secure that or they are going to have to bring the National Guard in,” George concluded. “They need to bring the National Guard in any way.”

Just last week, another former guard and his wife were arrested after they surrendered themselves at the facility. ADOC said the pair was implicated in an ongoing investigation at Limestone Correctional.

James Chambers was charged with seven counts of bribery and seven counts of using an official position for personal gain. His wife, Sophia Chambers, was charged with four counts of bribery of a public servant, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and promoting prison contraband.

ADOC Commissioner John Hamm said, “ADOC is committed to enforcing our zero-tolerance policy on contraband and works very hard to eradicate it from our facilities, particularly when it comes to policing our own.”

The presence of illegal contraband is a challenge faced by correctional systems across the country, officials added, saying that “criminals go to significant lengths to bypass security systems using technology as well as inside and outside assistance.”

(Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

Anyone interested in attending the hiring event is encouraged to arrive at the facility, located at 28779 Nick Davis Road in Harvest, before 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.

For more information, you can contact any of the following ADOC recruiters:

-Capt. Napoleon Goodson | 205-288-1034

-Lt. Darryl Finch | 334-850-4274

-Lt. Joey Craig | 334-850-0893

-Lt. Timothy Ensor | 334-850-0656

-Lt. Crystal Smith-James | 334-850-0771

To see the full 2023 hiring schedule and positions available across the entire state, you can visit ADOC’s website here.