LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Officials say the shoplifting occurred on September 3, at the Dollar General in Owens.

Photo: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Photo: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

If you know the identity of the female in these pictures, you are encouraged to contact LCSO’s Investigation Unit at (256) 232-0111.