ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Master Gardeners will host their annual plant sale this weekend.

The sale will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the greenhouse behind Athens Middle School. The school is located at 100 Highway 31 North in Athens.

The event offers a vast array of annuals, perennials, vegetable plants, shrubs, trees, and ferns. Additionally, there will be a silent auction and non-plant items from the following vendors:

Carpenter Carpentry: Handmade pens

Flirty Flame Candle Company: Candles, melts, room sprays, and reed diffusers

Mystic Brew: Custom jewelry

North Alabama Zoological Society (NALZS)

Patio Pet: Animal yard art

Potter's Hand: Pottery items, planters, bird feeders, and more

R&W Bees: Honey

S&G Creations: Decorative home crafts made from chalk paste and inks

Susan's Salsa and Jelly: Salsa, jelly, pecan pies, peanut brittle, candied pecans, and glass birdfeeders

Sweet Grass Farms: Pastured pork and fresh-cut flowers

Traders World: Yard art

Tutwiler Farms: handmade birdhouses, small wood tables and benches

For more information on the upcoming sale, contact Janet at 256-614-3530.