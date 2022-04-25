ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Master Gardeners will host their annual plant sale this weekend.

The sale will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the greenhouse behind Athens Middle School. The school is located at 100 Highway 31 North in Athens.

The event offers a vast array of annuals, perennials, vegetable plants, shrubs, trees, and ferns. Additionally, there will be a silent auction and non-plant items from the following vendors:

  • Carpenter Carpentry: Handmade pens
  • Flirty Flame Candle Company: Candles, melts, room sprays, and reed diffusers
  • Mystic Brew: Custom jewelry
  • North Alabama Zoological Society (NALZS)
  • Patio Pet: Animal yard art
  • Potter’s Hand: Pottery items, planters, bird feeders, and more
  • R&W Bees: Honey
  • S&G Creations: Decorative home crafts made from chalk paste and inks
  • Susan’s Salsa and Jelly: Salsa, jelly, pecan pies, peanut brittle, candied pecans, and glass birdfeeders
  • Sweet Grass Farms: Pastured pork and fresh-cut flowers
  • Traders World: Yard art
  • Tutwiler Farms: handmade birdhouses, small wood tables and benches

For more information on the upcoming sale, contact Janet at 256-614-3530.