ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Master Gardeners will host their annual plant sale this weekend.
The sale will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the greenhouse behind Athens Middle School. The school is located at 100 Highway 31 North in Athens.
The event offers a vast array of annuals, perennials, vegetable plants, shrubs, trees, and ferns. Additionally, there will be a silent auction and non-plant items from the following vendors:
- Carpenter Carpentry: Handmade pens
- Flirty Flame Candle Company: Candles, melts, room sprays, and reed diffusers
- Mystic Brew: Custom jewelry
- North Alabama Zoological Society (NALZS)
- Patio Pet: Animal yard art
- Potter’s Hand: Pottery items, planters, bird feeders, and more
- R&W Bees: Honey
- S&G Creations: Decorative home crafts made from chalk paste and inks
- Susan’s Salsa and Jelly: Salsa, jelly, pecan pies, peanut brittle, candied pecans, and glass birdfeeders
- Sweet Grass Farms: Pastured pork and fresh-cut flowers
- Traders World: Yard art
- Tutwiler Farms: handmade birdhouses, small wood tables and benches
For more information on the upcoming sale, contact Janet at 256-614-3530.