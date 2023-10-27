LESTER, Ala. (WHNT) – This venue was made for haunting. The folks with Lester Haunted Hospital acquired and have transformed an actual ex-hospital.

The building passed hands multiple times before becoming the horror house it is today, and it has the paranormal proof to back it. That’s for another story though.

This Halloween, the Haunted attraction is offering live music courtesy of a spooky band while guests wait to enter the emotional torture chamber. There are also plenty of terrifying actors waiting in the parking lot for visitors’ arrival.

What is even more impressive than the frights, is the fact that it’s volunteer-based. The Lester owners donate much of their proceeds and the roughly 40 actors are all giving up their weekends to scare the community for free, so funds can go towards community work.

Admission is $20. Tours run from 8-11 p.m. Friday and 7-11 p.m. Saturday, plus Halloween night. Following the screams through Lester will likely bring you straight to the hospital, but in case you like to drive with the music loud, here’s the address: 30338 Lester Rd, Lester, AL 35647.