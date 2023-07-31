ARDMORE, Ala./Tenn. (WHNT) — After Ardmore Native Lee Hodges won his first PGA event, he was certain they were partying back in his hometown.

“I’m from Ardmore, Alabama. I’m super proud to be from there and represent those people. And man, I’m sure there is a party going on in North Alabama right now,” Hodges said.

The Ardmore native cruised to a win at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, finishing at -24 for his first-ever PGA win.

And… he was right. The reaction at his hometown golf course, Canebrake Club, was electric as he began to run away with the win. When Hodges and his high school sweetheart Savannah returned home, they were greeted by a group of supporters – everyone showing lots of love for a man that’s very proud of his hometown.

After Hodges won the 3M Open by seven strokes, becoming the first-ever wire-to-wire winner at the event, he continued to give shoutouts to his hometown. His home course had a watch party with close to 100 people, and they said it was no surprise to see Hodges finally get that win.

“Well it’s tight-knit for sure, this is small town USA, Athens is, and Ardmore is for sure. But at the end of the day, Lee’s just Lee,” said Micky Wolfe, Director of Golf at Canebrake Club.

“I’ve been the golf pro here for 13 years. So when I got here, Lee was about 12 or 13 years old, seventh or eighth grade and honestly, he was just another kid up there hitting balls,” Wolfe said. “What people don’t see are the missed cuts and rejection letters they didn’t get into. It’s been amazing to watch that journey. No one here is surprised that Lee won yesterday. The greatest part of my day was when his dad Jeff came in, Jeff and I have been on this journey for a long time, and it’s emotional now. It’s the first of many, it really is the first of many.”

Hodges grew up at the Canebrake course and still lives there – serving as an inspiration for all of those in Ardmore who want to dream big.

“I’ve been here 13 years, we’ve sent 30 kids to play college golf, we’re sending four kids to play division one in a few weeks so what Lee has done is he’s made these kids better he’s shown them that there is an option for a kid from Athens, Alabama to play on the biggest stage,” Wolfe added.

No matter what, Wolfe says Hodges is the same person he’s always been – just Lee.

“Nothing has changed, Lee’s won a lot of money, Lee’s won a lot of golf tournaments, but at the end of the day, he’s just Lee. He walks the streets here, he’s out here practicing all of the time. I think that’s what makes it so special is he’s a guy that a five-year-old kid can walk up to or a 50-year-old man can walk up to – and he’s just Lee.”