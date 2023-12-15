LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on December 13 after they say he tried to sexually lure a child after texting them graphic messages.

LSCO said Daniel Lee Hargrove, 40 of Georgetown, Tennessee, began texting a Limestone County child on Nov. 15. Hargrove told the child he had a crush on them. The child replied that they did not know the number and stopped responding.

Authorities said Hargrove continued to message the child using different numbers. Over the weekend of December 1-4, the messages became so graphic that the child asked a school counselor for help. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the situation and began to investigate.

While the investigation was ongoing, Hargrove continued to solicit, coerce and lure the child sexually, according to LCSO.

Investigators were able to identify Hargrove as the offender, discovering he used to live in Limestone County. LCSO obtained a warrant for Hargrove’s arrest.

On December 8, LCSO reached out to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee to help locate and arrest Hargrove. On December 13, Hargrove was arrested in Tennessee and brought to Limestone County.

LSCO said during an interview with Hargrove, he confessed to the electronic solicitation of a child. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail, currently without bond.

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin released the following statement regarding the situation:

I’m proud of the work our investigators put into protecting this child in our community, and I’m so proud of this child for bringing this case to the attention of a trusted adult. I also want to thank the Bradley County (TN) Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland (TN) Police Department for their assistance in this case. I want to remind each parent to actively monitor the content of their children’s devices to ensure a predator isn’t contacting or grooming them. Please remember, if you see something, say something! Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin