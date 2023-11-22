ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested in Athens last Thursday after over one pound of illegal drugs were found, including methamphetamines.

On Nov. 16, Narcotics and SWAT units with LCSO executed a search warrant at the home of Edward Cox Jr. on Market Street in Athens.

The sheriff’s office said they recovered over a pound of illegal drugs at the home, including 13.75 ounces of methamphetamine and roughly three ounces of cocaine.

Cox was charged with two counts of drug trafficking and is being held at the Limestone County Jail on a bond of $50,000.