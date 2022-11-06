LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man in Limestone County has been charged with capital murder after the death of his wife on Saturday.

According to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the dispatch received a call regarding a shooting on the 14000 block of Chris Way. Upon arrival, they began an investigation and found a victim, Tracie Lynn Allred.

She was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by witnesses, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies located Tracie’s estranged husband, Vernon Lee Allred, 55, a short distance from the scene. He was hiding with the murder weapon. He was taken into custody without incident.

Allred has been charged with capital murder, and is being held at Limestone County Detention Center without bond.