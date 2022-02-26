LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office seized multiple illegal gambling machines Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said multiple complaints were made about illegal gambling at Good Springs Grocery in the Anderson community and a narcotics investigator stopped by. The investigator discovered people were actively gambling on the illegal machines.

Eight machines were seized, along with $292 in cash found inside them.

Five were arrested:

Richard Glenn Belue, 68, was charged with promoting gambling and was released on a $1,000 bond.

Donna Henry Alston, 55, was charged with simple gambling and was released on a $500 bond.

Terry Lynn Butler, 55, was charged with simple gambling and was released on a $500 bond.

Shannon Nicole Worrell, 41, was charged with simple gambling and was released on a $500 bond.

Finney D. Martin, 64, was charged with simple gambling and was released on a $500 bond.