LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Three people were arrested last Wednesday after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says deputies found over 140,000mg of fentanyl in a home.

Deputies with the Limestone County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Wednesday, October 25, at a home in Cartwright.

Upon investigation, they found 5.2 ounces of Fentanyl, a small amount of Methamphetamine, multiple pills and a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), experts say that 2mg of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose. Just 5 ounces of the substance is roughly 141,747.616mg.

“The City of Athens, AL, currently has a population of roughly 27,000 people. If you do the math, that’s nearly 2.5 times the population of the city that could be administered a lethal dose,” LCSO said.

One Athens woman, 46-year-old Emily Faye Bridges, and two Elkmont residents, 40-year-old Gannon Ezell Seago, and 36-year-old Randall Allan Turner, were arrested and charged.

Bridges was charged with drug trafficking (fentanyl), illegal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held at the Limestone County Detention Facility on a $1,003,500 bond.

Seago was charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as additional warrants through Limestone County. She is being held at Limestone County Detention Facility with no bond.

Turner was charged with illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and was released on a $1,000 bond.