LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men were arrested last week after Limestone County deputies say they found thousands of dollars of stolen property from multiple states.

Investigators say a saturation detail in the area of the burglaries was conducted last Wednesday, March 9 and resulted in the identification of suspects.

During the investigation, police located a motorcycle belonging to a suspect in a storage facility. Deputies say a storage unit had been broken into and damaged, though it was discovered the suspect were renting multiple storage units at the facility.

Upon arrival, a vehicle belonging to another suspect was also found. The suspect in the vehicle was detained, while another one, who had a firearm, resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

Deputies obtained search warrants for the storage units, recovering thousands of dollars of stolen property from burglaries in Lauderdale, Limestone, and Madison counties, as well as, Tennessee. Investigators say methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also found.

Officials say William Cody Clark, 28, of Toney, was charged with second degree burglary, first degree criminal mischief, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, resisting arrest, and possession of burglar tools. Clark is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $42,000 bond.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Tyler Keefe Love of Harvest was charged with possession of burglar tools, hindering prosecution, second degree burglary, distribution of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, and third degree burglary. He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $36,000 bond.