Kindergarten registration begins Feb. 24 for Athens City Schools

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens City Schools will be holding kindergarten registration starting February 26 – March 27 for the 2020-2021 school year.

Children that are five years old on or before September 1 are eligible to be enrolled.

Parents can register online. Computers and registration assistance are available Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Board of Education Central Office located at 455 US Hwy. 31 N. in Athens. Spanish speaking families can receive assistance Monday – Friday from 8:15 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Athens school officials invite families with a new kindergarten student to the Elementary Academy Showcase. The showcase will provide parents with an introduction to Athens Academies. The “come and go” event will be held Monday, February 24 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Central Office.