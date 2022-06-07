LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — On Monday, kids and teenagers dealing with the death of a loved one participated in a free, one day summer camp.

Camp Hope is designed to assist children in dealing with their grief. Hosted by Hospice of Limestone County, the camp’s goal is to treat campers to a good time.

The campers participated in meet and greets with other children, face painting, crafts, swimming, and more!

“We are having a great day,” said Emily Sandlin, the Camp Hope coordinator for Hospice of Limestone County. “We’re having kids of all ages that have experienced a loss be here today to start working through some of their feelings and grief.”

“We have kids aged 5 to 15, the young ones are in one group and the teenagers are in another group,” Sandlin continued. “So we kind of work with them a little bit differently. They can look around and see other kids that are going through the same thing they’re going through. That helps more than anything.”

The camp runs on volunteers. Those volunteers were paired with campers to help make the most of the camper’s day.