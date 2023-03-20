LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful (KALB) and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will sponsor a Tennessee River cleanup in the areas along southern Limestone County on Saturday, March 25.

These waterways are important to the county’s residents. The river supplies drinking water, habitats for wildlife and offers opportunities for recreational activities.

On March 25, KALB and TVA will have groups of volunteers cleaning up different areas along southern Limestone County.

Volunteers are needed. Boats, canoes, and kayaks are welcome to assist with easier cleanup on the shorelines. youth volunteers are encouraged, as most clean-up areas are away from traffic.

Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and TVA Tennessee River cleanup (Photo: KALB).

Those who wish to participate will meet at Cowford Campground, located at 8700 Cowford Road in Athens. Volunteers will register and grab their instructions and various supplies.

KALB and TVA will provide breakfast and supplies like trash bags, mesh bags, litter grabbers, gloves, safety vests and buckets. Participants are welcome to bring shovels, rakes and other equipment.

The first 100 registered volunteers will receive a free litter grabber and reusable litter bag to take home to encourage litter removal within surrounding communities.

To register, you can call 256-233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com.