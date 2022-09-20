LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial of a Prospect, Tennessee man charged in the murder of a woman who was set to testify against him has been set, court records show.

Samuel Quentin Hoback was arrested in 2020 after authorities say he shot and killed 51-year-old Melanie Payne at a home on Cave Branch Road in Elkmont.

Payne, according to former sheriff Mike Blakely, was set to testify in a bond revocation hearing against Hoback in Giles County, Tennessee.

In a press conference following Payne’s death, Blakely said she had been staying with friends because she was afraid of Hoback after he allegedly shot at her home in Prospect and threatened her.

According to Blakely, Hoback was wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting after he was reportedly seen driving in the area multiple times after the incident. A deputy later spotted Hoback on Robinson Hollow Road and pulled him over.

Hoback was charged with possession of a controlled substance and probation revocation after methamphetamine and a firearm were found in his vehicle.

Blakely at the time said that a search warrant was carried out at the home of Hoback’s parents, as authorities believed that he drove there to switch out vehicles.

Online court records show that Hoback declined to participate in a mental health evaluation on July 21, 2022.

A jury trial has been set for October 18 in the Limestone County Courthouse.