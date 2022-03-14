LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A jury trial for an Ardmore man is set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday in Limestone County, according to online court records.

Bradley Eugene Loggins was arrested on March 14, 2019, and charged with three counts of sexually abusing a child younger than 12 and one count of first-degree sodomy. He was released from jail two days later when he posted bond, which was set at $200,000.

In 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said two of the three victims reported that Loggins abused them during a period that spanned a couple of years.

The parents of the three girls reported the abuse on March 8, 2019, according to authorities. They were taken to the National Children’s Advocacy Center in Athens, where they were interviewed.

Loggins was indicted on October 24, 2019.

According to court records, Loggins pleaded not guilty to the charges in February 2020.