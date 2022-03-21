LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — On Monday morning, the beginning phases of a murder trial are set to take place for a deadly shooting that happened in 2016.

Brian Jones, District Attorney for Limestone County, says jury selection will start at 9 a.m. in the capital murder case of Dacedric Ward.

In a motion filed Sunday, court records show Ward’s attorney asking for surveillance footage of the incident to be prohibited from the trial, or acknowledging the existence of the video at all.

Court records say this move is in anticipation that the State will attempt to introduce testimony or evidence that references the footage from the scene. Ward’s attorney indicates in the motion that they haven’t received a copy of the video.

The motion goes on to allege that the State has said the surveillance video doesn’t exist, referring to previous court records saying the footage was “unrecoverable” and “therefore lost.” Despite this, the motion says there is an expectation that the State will call several witnesses to testify regarding the “nonexistent video.”

Because of this, court records say it is anticipated that several key pieces of evidence will reference the “missing video.”

Later Sunday night, the State responded saying the motion is “untimely,” citing a deadline for both parties to file any motions before February 15. The court document says even more time was granted, continuing the deadline to March 8.

Ward faces a capital murder charge in a shooting at the Sonic on County Line Road in Madison. The incident marked the first homicide of the year. Madison Police Captain at the time, Terrell Cook, released the name of the victim at a press conference. 18-year-old Jason Ender West of Madison had been killed.

Police at the time said they discovered during the investigation that the victim was shot during a robbery, possibly involving an illegal narcotics transaction. Later, police said Ward and another suspect, Trevor Cantrell, told West they would sell him Xanax – but actually intended to rob him.

Ward is accused of shooting West in the chest.

According to online court records, a jury trial for the capital murder case against Cantrell is scheduled to begin on April 18, in Limestone County.

Cantrell also faces a separate arson charge for a fire set at the Limestone County Jail. In a letter to the judge requesting a new attorney, Cantrell said that he rarely hears from his court-appointed attorney and he believes the attorney “lacks in criminal defense.”

If convicted, Ward faces anywhere from 10 years in prison to a life sentence.