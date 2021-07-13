Jury selection for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely trial will be open for public, media access

ATHENS, Ala. – News 19 continues to follow the unusual start to the ethics trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Judge Pamela Baschab yesterday took a surprising step in barring the public and media from watching the jury selection process. But an attorney representing the rights of the media says established case law is clear; the public has a constitutional right to witness the entire trial.

That decision has now been reversed.

Here’s how Tuesday unfolded: News 19 was in communication with the judge’s office Monday to express our concerns. We were told by courthouse guards at the beginning of today that nothing had changed and the judge was still barring the public from watching jury selection.

Then just after noon, News 19, along with the Alabama Press Association, the Alabama Broadcasters Association, and other media outlets filed a motion in Limestone County Court to open the trial to the public. The motion was filed just after noon and echoed previous arguments that the public has a constitutional right to attend criminal court proceedings, and conducting all jury selection in secret is unconstitutionally overbroad. It requested a halt to all secret proceedings and requested a transcript of everything that’s happened in secret thus far to prevent the process from having to start over.

News 19 Investigative Reporter Dallas Parker and other media members present were summoned to the courtroom around 2 p.m. She was told that she was not allowed to have her phone inside the courthouse and would not be allowed to leave the courtroom until the court was in a break.

Judge Baschab, a retired appellate court judge, said it’s a first for her to have media present for jury selection. She said the decision to close the proceedings had been hers and did not come at the request of prosecutors or Blakely’s lawyers. The motion filed by News 19 and the media association cited both a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the First Amendment right of public access applies to criminal proceedings and an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that determined closing preliminary hearings in a murder trial was improper.

Judge Baschab has yet to file a response to the motion, give any new order, or communicate any rules to the public beyond speaking in person to Parker.

You can read the motion here.