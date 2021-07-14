Jury selection enters day 3 for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, public, media allowed access for first time

ATHENS, Ala. – After 1.5 days of closed proceedings, the public and media will be allowed into the Limestone County Courthouse to witness the jury selection in the public corruption trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Judge Pamela Baschaub announced plans to grant the media and public access late Tuesday afternoon.

News 19, the Alabama Broadcasters Association, and several other news outlets statewide filed a motion just after noon Tuesday explaining why it was unconstitutional to keep the public and media barred from the courtroom.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Baschaub called reporters into the courtroom and said she would allow the media in the courtroom starting Wednesday.

Baschaub filed a response Wednesday calling the motion moot since both the prosecution and defense field a simultaneous request was filed in open court.

When jury selection resumed, News 19 learned at least a dozen of the potential jurors had been dismissed because they knew each other.

Others said they were friends with Sheriff Blakely on Facebook.

The prosecution asked jurors about sheriff Blakely’s annual rodeo; only three said they had never heard of it.

Jurors have been told to also show up at Athens High School on Friday morning, where jurors will be set.

The two sides estimated that once the jury is seated the case could last from 1.5-4 weeks.