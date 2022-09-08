The suppression hearing in the case against Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teenager accused of killing several family members has started.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Limestone County judge has ruled to allow statements Mason Sisk made to law enforcement on the night five members of his family were shot to death.

On September 3, 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Ridge Road in Elkmont. There they found Sisk’s father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; and three siblings — a 6-year-old boy, Kane Sisk, a 4-year-old girl, Aurora Sisk and a 6-month-old boy, Colson Sisk, all shot.

At the time of the murder, Limestone County Coroner Mike West told News 19 that each died from a single gunshot wound.

Body camera footage from that night shows Sisk at the home, talking to sheriff’s deputies and being placed inside a patrol car. Sisk was taken to the sheriff’s office later that evening. Investigators said he confessed to killing his family and lead them to the weapon used.

The defense has argued at that time 14-year-old Sisk was questioned by multiple Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies without being read his Miranda Rights or officials attempting to contact family and DHR.

The defense said Sisk was detained by law enforcement for two hours at the scene before being taken to the sheriff’s office.

The state has argued that at the time Sisk was not in custody when he was placed in handcuffs and put into a patrol car. They also claim he was not interrogated or pressured by law enforcement to give a confession at the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement witnesses also testified Sisk was free to leave while at the scene.

Body cam video from the murder scene also showed law enforcement officers telling Sisk he was being detained.

Sisk’s murder trial is scheduled to start on September 12 at 9 a.m.