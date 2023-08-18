ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT)- Judge James Horton’s house has already been put on platforms in preparation for transport to Decatur.

The historic home of the judge famous for stopping the death penalty in the Scottsboro boys’ trial is in the process of being moved from Limestone County to Decatur.

The Horton home is one step closer to its move from limestone county to Decatur to become a part of the Scottsboro boys museum. against heavy pressure from a racist court system, Judge Horton set aside the verdict of one of the boys from his courtroom in Decatur.

“Judge Horton’s house will become a legal learning center where we are in partnership with the bar association, colleges and universities, to bring law students and history students into the museum to learn about law history, legal ethics and discuss all civil rights cases – well even be doing mock trails,” said Frances Tate, CEOTA Founder.

On Monday, the Limestone Commission voted to be one of the assisting entities in the effort to move the historic home to Decatur. They donated $56,000 for the removal of branches and trees in Limestone County along the route the house will have to take once it starts its journey to the River City.

“It being a county right-of-way, the commissioner in that district, he got to looking into it and all, so he made the suggestion ‘let’s just get a contractor to do it.’ Well, we went through the process, and the people who were moving the home had already got a price on it. So, what we decided to do was just give the money to the organization and let them pay the contractor to cut the right away. So that’s where we gave 56 thousand dollars,” Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission Chairman said.

Many may ask why the Scottsboro Boys are getting a museum in Decatur, but advocates will say most of what happened to them ended in Decatur and that’s why it should be commemorated there.

“The Scottsboro boys were only in Scottsboro, Alabama for twelve days. The second trials were moved to Decatur, they were moved from Scottsboro because they had the intention of lynching them. So they moved it to Decatur. So the second trial for two years, three years happened here in Decatur – the two supreme court landmark decisions happened here in Decatur,” Tate stated.

The historic home of Judge Horton is only a portion of the vision for the Scottsboro Museum in Decatur, as organizers say there will be a lot more to see. The official date for the move of the historic home has not yet been set.