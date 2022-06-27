ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Former school board member James Lucas was appointed to a vacant seat on the Athens City Council Monday.

Lucas will serve out the term of Frank Travis, who died earlier this year after a battle with cancer. Travis had been appointed to serve out the term of Jimmy Gill, who also passed away from cancer in office.

“We have lost two beloved council members in District 3, both to cancer,” said Holly Hollman, a spokesperson for the City of Athens.

Lucas will serve out Travis’ term through 2025.

Lucas is a Trinity High School graduate and veteran of the Armed Services. He formerly worked with Redstone Arsenal and Amoco Chemical. Lucas began his tenure on the Athens City Board of Education in 1995, and is the longest-standing board member in Alabama.

“We look forward to working with Council Lucas in this new role,” Hollman concluded.