ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — After just over a year of waiting, the Buc-ee’s location in Athens opened its doors Monday, November 21.

Crowds lined up outside as they waited to experience the ‘famous’ Texas-based franchise. It’s known for Texas barbecue, the ‘world’s cleanest bathrooms,’ and its beaver mascot.

The travel center is stocked with 120 fueling stations, over 53,000 square feet of retail, food and drink options and a car wash. It is located just off I-65 on Huntsville Brownsferry Road in Athens.

This location marks the first one in North Alabama and the third Buc-ee’s in the state. The others are located in Leeds and Robertsdale. A fourth location is coming to Auburn in the near future, according to the company.

“The fact that we can share out community, that we will have people slow down and visit our community, that’s exciting because that will have a long-term impact for us,” Bethany Shockney, Limestone County Economic Development Association President, told News 19.

Buc-ee’s executives joined local and state leaders on Monday morning to cut the ribbon on the business. (Photo: WHNT)

Some local leaders included Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Athens Council President Chris Seibert, Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Senator Arthur Orr and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.

“Alabama has been a great partner to Buc-ee’s, and we expect to continue that success in Athens and Limestone County,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said. “Our first location on I-65 naturally belongs in Athens, one of the friendliest and busiest communities in the Southeast.”

Buc-ee’s Athens brought 250 jobs to the area, with competitive pay and benefits.

