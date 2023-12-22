LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One little piggy went to West Limestone High School. And according to Limestone County officials, that little piggy is lost.

In a post on social media, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says the county’s animal control is looking for the owner of a pig that was found in front of West Limestone High School.

You can see a photo of the pig that was found below:

(Photo: :Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

If you are the owner who’s missing this swine ‘pig time’, or you know the owner, authorities ask you to contact Animal Control officers at 256-232-0111.