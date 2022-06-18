ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Limestone County continues to grow as Intech, a medical device manufacturer, broke ground on an expansion to their Athens facility.

On Saturday, Intech and the Limestone County Economic Development Association celebrated the $23 million investment by breaking ground on a 40,000-square-foot expansion to the facility off Durham Drive.

The expansion will create anywhere from 30-50 new jobs to help produce medical instruments, implants and robots to be used all over the world.

“We are so honored and pleased that InTech has chosen to continue to invest in our community and with this significant expansion, we will continue to support our diversified industrial base to include the medical devices industry,” Limestone County Economic Development Association President & CEO Bethany Shockney said.

Intech Athens started as Turner Medical back in 1975, began to make medical equipment in 2005 and was bought by the French company Intech in 2018.

“I would like to congratulate InTech on their recent expansion,” Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said. “The expansion will bring more good-paying jobs to our county.”

The extension is set to be complete sometime in the summer of 2023. When completed the facility will be almost 100,000 square feet.